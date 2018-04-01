TN Ministers to take part in fast on Cauvery issue

Chennai : The entire AIADMK cabinet barring Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam will participate in the April 3 fast to be observed by the party seeking formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

The party nominated seven functionaries from Puducherry including MLAs to observe fast.

Senior party leaders, heads of various wings, MPs and MLAs were also named in the list released by the party.

The protest will be held in all 32 districts of Tamil Nadu, besides in Puducherry., urging the Centre to constitute CMB and Central Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

Centre, TN move SC

New Delhi: The Centre and Tamil Nadu on Saturday moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the CMB in compliance with the February 16 apex court verdict on the decades-old river water-sharing dispute. The Centre sought three-months time to implement the apex court order due to upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, sought contempt action against the Centre for “failure” to frame the scheme for constitution of the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within six weeks as directed by the apex court on February 16.