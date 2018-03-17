TN Min calls reporter ‘beautiful’ apologises

Chennai : Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar was embroiled in a fresh controversy on Friday for his remarks to a female journalist that she was beautiful.

Vijaya Baskar was emerging from a meeting of ruling AIADMK leaders here on Thursday night, when a journalist from a Tamil television channel pursued him seeking details of what had transpired at the meeting. Instead of responding to her question, he first remarked, “Your specs are looking good.” To this the journalist responded, “Sir, I have been wearing this for a long time, please tell me what happened at the meeting. Again the minister responded, “Still the specs looks beautiful today”.

When the journalist was walking behind him, he said senior leaders would brief the media about the outcome of the meeting. But when she continued to ask him to brief her, he remarked, “You are beautiful, you are beautiful, you are beautiful” and left the place. On Friday when journalists took strong objection to his remarks, Vijaya Baskar was on the back foot claiming he had meant no offence and had made those comments only to avoid answering political questions because only seniors in the party were authorised to brief the media. “I have spoken to that sister on the phone and expressed regrets. I feel sorry,” he said at his house.

Controversy is nothing new to Vijaya Baskar. Last year Income Tax officials searched his house and found alleged evidence of the AIADMK (Amma) faction then led by TTV Dhinakaran bribing voters of RK Nagar to the tune of Rs 89 crore. The money was to be distributed by five top ministers. This led to the Election Commission rescinding the by poll notification and conducted it afresh only nine months later in December 2017.

The minister has also been accused of being involved in facilitating the illegal sale banned gutkha products but the charge remains unproved.