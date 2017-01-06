Free Press Journal
TMC to launch 3-day agitation against demonetisation

— By PTI | Jan 06, 2017 08:22 pm
Guwahati: Trinamool Congress will launch a three-day nationwide agitation against Centre’s demonetisation exercise, party vice-president and MP Mukul Roy said today.

All state units would be organising demonstrations against demonetisation from January 9 to 11 in various parts of the country and protests would be held in Assam too, Roy told reporters here.


In Assam, a demonstration would be held on January 11 as a part of the scheduled agitation.

Several central party leaders were also scheduled to participate in the demonstration and address the protesters, he added.

In a sudden move on November 8, the central government had announced to demonetise high-value currency notes.

