TMC MPs march to PM’s residence demanding Modi’s removal

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP government of indulging in “vindictive politics”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs today took out a protest march towards the Prime Minister’s residence here raising slogans “Modi hatao desh bachao” (remove Modi, save country).

TMC MPs were detained for about three hours by the police while they were marching to PM’s residence to protest the arrest of Trinamool Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay by CBI in Rose valley chit fund case.

“It is nothing but vindictive politics. But we will continue to fight this,” TMC leader Derek O’brien said after coming out of the Tughlaq Police station along with other party MPs here.

“There were 34 TMC MPs who held a peaceful protest outside 7 RCR. We protested the political vendetta. Our aim was Modi hatao Desh bachao,” Obrien said.

There are total 46 TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha out of which 34 has participated in the protest march and subsequently detained at the police station.

“It is not financial emergency anymore. It is now emergency as you have seen by now”, TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar, who was also detained along with other MPs said.

She alleged that police manhandled the MPs while taking them into custody.

“There was no lady police to arrest women MPs. Many of our MPs were roughed up while being taken into police custody,” she alleged.

Obrien claimed, “Three MPs – Kalyan Banerjee, Prasoon Banerjee and Saugata Ray were attacked by police when they were staging peaceful dharna. But we will carry on our protest. Because it is a political vendetta.”

He further said “Nothing is going to scare us. We will carry out the movement not only in Bengal but in six-seven other states as well.”

Asked whether this was a protest against arrest of Sudeep Bandyopadhyay, Obrien said “Protest is against demonetisation and it is all linked. The movement was started on November 9 and it will continue. Other like minded political parties are also supporting us. Congress is also supporting us on this fight against Modi government. AAP is also supporting us. Opposition is very united on this.”

Accusing “misuse of CBI” by Modi government, Kalyan Banerjee said “They are misusing CBI against the Opposition to harass us. I was roughed up by the police. But despite that we will continue our fight against Modi government.”

Asked about the tomorrow’s programme, Obrien said “We are now released. We will again meet tomorrow.”