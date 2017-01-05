TMC leaders march to PM’s residence, detained mid-way

Kolkata : West Bengal continued to be on the boil on Wednesday with ruling Trinamool Congress supporters observing rallies and putting up road blocks across the state to protest against the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay, the leader of the Trinamool Congress legislative party at the Lok Sabha for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam.

The Trinamool Congress supporters set up road blockade in Purulia, north 24 parganas , Howrah, Nadia, Burdwan, Asansol, Hooghly and different places in the city. They ruling party supporters squatted on the railway tracks in Alipurduar and other places. As a result of the agitation programme traffic movement during the busy hours was thrown out of gear.

The Trinamool Congress supporters also organised a protest rally in front of the residence of the union minister Babul Supriya in the city demanding his arrest. The irate Trinamool Congress supporters according to Dilp Ghosh, the state BJP president ransacked 17 party offices and assaulted several BJP party supporters.

The BJP state president alleged that the chief minister has been provoking the party supporters to attack his supporters. He also expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state. “Our state party office was attacked on Tuesday and the Trinamool Congress supporters pelted stones injuring some of our supporters. The attack has been continuing on Wednesday,” he said.

A BJP delegation on Wednesday met the West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and informed him about the law and order situation of the state. He said that the union home minister Rajnath Singh has sought a report on the violence that took place on Tuesday.

“Why should leaders of other parties like Babul Supriyo who are associated with chit funds not be arrested. As our party is vocal about people”s opposition against demonetisation there is a conspiracy to malign our leaders,” Chatterjee said.