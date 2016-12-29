TMC-Cong bonhomie leaves CPI-M, Bengal Cong clueless

Kolkata : With the TMC and the Congress cozying up to each other on the issue of demonetisation, the political equation in Bengal has taken a new turn with the CPI(M) and the state unit of the Congress clueless about how to respond to the development.

The recent bonhomie between Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has ignited a fresh debate within the state Congress leadership which is opposed to the TMC in Bengal.

Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury said, “The state Congress is not a separate entity. It is a part of the AICC. In Bengal, the (pre-poll) alliance (with the Left Front) was forged under instructions from the AICC. So, now it is for them to decide what will be our political line in the state.” Chowdhury, however, added that the TMC could never be a “reliable ally” of the Congress in its fight against demonetisation.

“The party whose top leadership is a prime accused in the chit fund scam can never be a reliable ally of the Congress,” he said.

In an indication at emerging political equations, Banerjee, on Wednesday extended her warm wishes and greetings to the members of the Congress on the party’s 132nd foundation day.

The CPI(M), which had faced the ire of its Left Front partners and several factions of the Marxist party itself for forging a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, was left red-faced after Tuesday’s joint press conference in New Delhi.

The CPI(M) leaders, however, tried to put up a brave face by saying, “you should not read too much”. “There is nothing to read too much into it. Earlier, we have seen Mamata Banerjee marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan with the Shiv Sena. So, does that mean she will forge an alliance with the Shiv Sena? Political alliances are not forged on the basis of press conferences,” CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim said. —PTI