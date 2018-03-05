TISS Students’ Protest: Admin says strike called off, students’ faction stays put

Mumbai: Cracks seem to have developed in ranks of students protesting at the Mumbai campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) since the last 13 days, with a section of them announcing withdrawal of the stir while another group is still staying put. The administration also announced that the strike had been called off. Students have been protesting at the TISS campus in Deonar since February 21 against the Central government’s move to stop the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme catering to reserved category students.

Subsequently, the TISS administration directed the students who have been chosen for the scholarship but are yet to get money, to clear their dues for dining and hostel. Similar protests have been held by students at the Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati campuses of the TISS.

However, cracks seem to have developed in the students’ unity in the Mumbai campus. TISS Students’ Union President Archana Soreng told PTI their executive committee yesterday decided to withdraw protests as most of their demands are accepted by the administration.

P K Shahjahan, Dean, Student Affairs, TISS, said the Students’ Union had called off the strike at the campus. “The Students’ Union has called off the strike in the Mumbai campus. As far as other campuses are concerned, we have had a very meaningful discussions with delegates from these campuses and are hopeful that they will soon call off the agitation,” he said.

The TISS had denied that they stopped any scholarships for its students. The institute had said they are following all guidelines of the Central government on student welfare. Soreng told PTI that most of the demands of students have been met by the administration. “Some of the demands are policy matters that cannot be pressed at this juncture. Moreover, we have to take into consideration the prospects of the students who are not attending the classes for so many days,” she said explaining the decision to withdraw the protest.

Soreng said the president, vice-president, treasurer, literary secretary and cultural secretary of the executive body of the Union have decided to withdraw the agitation and resume studies. She alleged few students still on strike wanted to derive a political mileage by delaying the agitation.

On its part, TISS administration on February 28 announced the students who are yet to receive their scholarship can continue with their respective courses, stay in hostels, and can also use dining facilities. However, TISS Students Union general secretary Fahad Ahmed said the strike would continue.

“We are still on strike and will continue to hold protests until all our demands are accepted. This is the General Body’s decision (to continue the strike) and no one can overrule it,” he said.