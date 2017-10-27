Tipu Sultan, British both invaded India, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said likened Mysore ruler with the British, citing they were invaders.

“Both the British and Tipu Sultan were invaders. Tipu Sultan first oppressed the people of India and then the British did, which is very well written in the history of India. But there is a fact that Tipu Sultan also fought against the British,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind had, on Wednesday, lauded Tipu Sultan, saying he died a heroic death fighting the British.