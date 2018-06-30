Timelines sought for judicial appointments: Hearing on Monday

New Delhi : Chief Justice Dipak Misra will hear on Monday a writ petition filed by the Madras Bar Association (MBA) for strict timelines implemented at every stage of the process of judicial appointments.

The petition calls for directions to the Centre to process recommendations made by the Supreme Court and High Court Collegia, says Bar&Bench.com. The petition states: “The arbitrary and inordinate delay by the Executive in appointment of Judges to the Higher Judiciary is violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.”

Senior advocate Arvind Datar will be arguing the MBA case to plead with the CJI that speedy appointments will solve to an extend the problem of the clogged courts to ensure the people have not to wait for years for justice.

It is no secret that the Executive has failed to act on a large number of recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium. The petition points out that more than a hundred appointments to the High Courts are in limbo, having been stuck at various stages of the appointment process. This, it is contended, amounts to an exercise of indirect veto by the Executive.

With a view to prevent this from happening any longer, the Court has been urged to set specific timelines in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges. “…the existing MOPs are entirely silent on the timelines for appointment of Judges to this Hon’ble Court and Permanent Judges to the High Courts, thus giving the Executive a carte blanche to stonewall the recommendations sent by the respective Collegia.”

It is further argued that though the MoPs do not provide a specific time-frame within which appointments must be processed, the Supreme Court in the Second Judges case stressed that undue delays must be avoided. That judgement states: “On initiation of the proposal by the Chief Justice of India or the Chief Justice of the High Court, as the case may be, failure of any other constitutional functionary to express its opinion within the specified period should be construed to mean the deemed agreement of that functionary with the recommendation, and the President is expected to make the appointment in accordance with the final opinion of the Chief Justice of India…”

The Executive and the Judiciary have yet to reach a consensus on the MoP, which was urged to be modified by the Supreme Court back in November 2015. However, the Supreme Court clearly mentioned that appointments would not be on hold just for this reason.