Tight security for PM ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit

Gandhinagar : When Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes calling home even the gods are sent off on a two-day break!

Harking back to the old days of nightmarish security regulations, the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were turned into an impregnable policing fortress as Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday afternoon for a virtual back to back inauguration routine before he flags off the biennial Vibrant Gujarat investment summit at the Mahatma mandir on Tuesday.

Apparently jittery at the influx of high-profile VVIPs for the event and the presence of Prime Minister Modi, the cops seems to have taken to the policing of gods as well. At least that’s what an advertisement placed in a local daily made it out to be.

“In the wake of arrival of our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi and as per instructions of the Adalaj police station, the temple will remain closed to the ”darshan” seeking public on January 9 and 10, 2017. The darshan of the deity shall commence normally from January 11”,said the advertisement issued by the trustees of the Vaishnodevi temple situated on the Gandhinagar-Sarkhej stretch between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Built as an exact replica of the main Vaishnodevi temple, off Katra in the Himalayan Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been attracting lots of devotees day on day. On Monday, it lay locked, barred for security reasons. The twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are under a massive security blanket for the four-day vibrant Gujarat event as Modi and several foreign dignitaries as well as global corporate head honchos are in town.

Last time the event was being held here two years ago, a fishing vessel with alleged terror intent got blown up in the high seas off the Kutch-Saurashtra coast and a Coast Guard DIG paid the price for shooting off his mouth.