Tibetans to host ‘Thank You India’ campaign in Delhi

Dharamsala: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit will preside over the opening ceremony of the Cultural Festival of Tibet event, a part of the year-long ‘Thank You India’ campaign organised by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in New Delhi on Monday, it was announced on Sunday.

CTA President Lobsang Sangay will also attend the inaugural ceremony that will continue till April 4.

Apart from the exhibitions, film screening and performances by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, the festival would also see panel discussion on “India and Tibet: Ancient Ties, Current Bonds”.

Sangay, his predecessor Samdhong Rinpoche, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts former academic director Kapila Vatsyan and philosopher M. Sondhi are among the speakers.