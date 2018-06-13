Thunderstorm, rain to hit parts of UP

Lucknow: The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow has issued warnings of thunderstorm accompanied with squall, dust storm and rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh today in the next few hours (Valid up to 2100 hours IST).

Gonda, Shravasti, Faizabad, Basti districts, along with other adjoining areas of the state, are likely to be affected. Hailstorm is also likely to occur in the aforementioned areas. According to officials, the wind speed as high as 50 Km/h gusting over 75 Km/h is also expected during the time period over the areas.

Earlier today, the Meteorological Department, Lucknow has issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and rain in Allahabad, Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar districts and adjoining areas of the state.