Thriller on Kerala temple will hit stands on June 26

Thiruvananthapuram: A thriller revolving around the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will hit the stands on June 26.

Titled The Name of God and authored by Mumbai based Ravi Subramanian, the book focuses on various issues related to the centuries old temple after the unearthing of a treasure trove from the cellars of the shrine in 2013, a release said on Friday.

“I have always tried to build in contemporary themes into my thrillers. Am surprised that, given the happenings at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, no one has written a story yet with it as the backdrop, Ravi Subramanian said.

“In The Name of God is a story which not only explores the seriousness of what is, but also goes into the realms of what could have been. Money and religion are the two key constituents of a thriller and we have abundance of both at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple,” he said.

“I have been very respectful to the deity as I have gone about building the thriller based in the temple,” he said in the release.

The Incredible Banker, The Bankster, If God was a Banker and Bankerupt as well as God is a Gamer are the other thrillers.