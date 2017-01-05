Three held with unaccounted cash of Rs 43 lakh

Jaipur: Three persons were arrested with unaccounted cash of Rs 43.10 lakh in new and old notes, police said today.

The accused have been identified as Dauram Jat, Peeraram Jat and Bhagchand Jat. The unaccounted cash was found in their vehicle yesterday, SHO Panchaudi police station, Kesar Singh told PTI.

“Out of the total cash, Rs 31 lakh is in new Rs 2000 denomination and Rs 2 lakh in new Rs 500 denomination,” Singh said. “Rest of the amount is in 100 and 50 rupee notes.

“We have seized the currency as the trio could not give satisfactory answer during questioning, he said.

The accused were arrested and produced in a local court where they were granted bail, he said.

The matter has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation, Singh said.