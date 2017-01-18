Salman Khan walks free, a timeline of events from 1998 to 2017

Jodhpur: Salman Khan walk free from the court today in the Arms Act case. Due to lacks of evidence Jodhpur court acquits Salman Khan.

The lower court had framed charges under section 51 of Wildlife Act, 27 Arms Act and 148 of IPC against Salman Khan and section 52 of wildlife Act, 147 of IPC and 149 of IPC read with section 51 of Wildlife Act against others.

Following is the chronology of arms act case in which Salman Khan accused.

On 15th October 1998: Salman Khan and other actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were charged by the Jodhpur court. The Forest department registered a case against Salman Khan under the arms act, it is mentioned that arms was used with expired license for alleged deer poaching on 1st October, 1998 night, this took place during the shooting of Rajshri Productions, Hum Saath Saath Hai.

In 2012: The charge on actor was revised by high court.

On 19 June 2006: the revision petition first defence and then by state government had held up the trial. The Rajasthan government sought the additional charges section 156 and 147 of the IPC against the five accused.

On 25 may 2013: the trial resumed after a hiatus of seven years.

On 18 December 2014: Court rejected Salman Khan’s application seeking permission to summon the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Mumbai as witnesses in the arms case.

On 25 February, 2015: Court deferred the judgement saying four pending applications from the prosecution have come to light.

On 3 March, 2015: Jodhpur high court permitted new witnessed, document and evidence as the prosecution had brought up a 9-years-old plea to produced new evidence and witnesses in case.

On 23 April, 2015: Chief judicial magistrate accepted an application moved by Salman Khan’s counsel seeking exemption from his appearance in the court on the ground of ill health.

On 29 April, 2015: Salman appeared in Jodhpur High Court to record his statement in an arms act case.

On 25 July, 2016: Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan in two more cases of deer poaching saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the Salman.

On 27 October, 2015: Rajasthan High Court allowed Salman’s petition seeking documents pertaining to the prosecution sanction against him under the arms act.

On October 2016: Special leave petition filed by Rajasthan government against Salman’s acquittal.

On 11 November, 2016: Salman’s gets Supreme Court notice on Rajasthan’s appeal over the acquittal in Chinkara poaching case.

On 9 December, 2016: Final argument in the case begins.

On 18 January, 2017: Salman walk free from court today.