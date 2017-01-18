Terrorism remains ‘most pervasive challenge’ to intl security, says Foreign Secy

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said terrorism remains the most pervasive and serious challenge to international security.

Addressing the second day of the Raisina Dialogue here, Jaishankar said developing a serious global response is of the highest priority.

In an indirect attack on Pakistan, he said that SAARC was ineffective due to the insecurity of one nation.

The Foreign Secretary’s assertion came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pakistan must walk away from terrorism if it wants dialogue with India as New Delhi alone cannot walk the path of peace.

Addressing the second edition of Raisina Dialogue last evening, he said the world is going through profound changes and non-state actors are major contributors to spread of challenges faced by the world.

Prime Minister Modi said India believes in de-linking terrorism from religion and rejecting artificial distinctions between good and bad terrorism.