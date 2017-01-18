Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / Terrorism remains ‘most pervasive challenge’ to intl security, says Foreign Secy

Terrorism remains ‘most pervasive challenge’ to intl security, says Foreign Secy

— By Asia News International | Jan 18, 2017 12:15 pm
FOLLOW US:

s-jaishankar

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said terrorism remains the most pervasive and serious challenge to international security.

Addressing the second day of the Raisina Dialogue here, Jaishankar said developing a serious global response is of the highest priority.

In an indirect attack on Pakistan, he said that SAARC was ineffective due to the insecurity of one nation.


The Foreign Secretary’s assertion came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pakistan must walk away from terrorism if it wants dialogue with India as New Delhi alone cannot walk the path of peace.

Addressing the second edition of Raisina Dialogue last evening, he said the world is going through profound changes and non-state actors are major contributors to spread of challenges faced by the world.

Prime Minister Modi said India believes in de-linking terrorism from religion and rejecting artificial distinctions between good and bad terrorism.

Tagged with:
  • s s nair

    AFTER DEMONETISATION TERRORISM HAS VANISHED. NOW ONLY CORRUPTION REMAINS THAT ALSO WILL GO AFTER THE FIVE STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS. YOU WILL SEE ALL THE BJP CANDIDATES ARE LOSING DEPOSITS.

EDITOR’S PICK