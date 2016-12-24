Ten Delhi Metro stations to go ‘cashless’ from January 1, 2017

New Delhi : Ten metro stations in the national capital will go completely cashless in their transactions from January 1, 2017 which include Rohini East, Rohini West, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Tilak Nagar,Noida Sector-15 and Nehru Place.

The cashless transactions for token, smart card purchase and top up at these stations could be through mobile wallet, debit and credit cards.

All these stations have over 70 percent Smart Card users as a result of which cash transactions here are moderate in comparison to other stations.

The decision has been taken keeping in view government’s vision to transform India into a cashless economy