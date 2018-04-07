Telugu actress strips in public to protest discrimination against women

Hyderabad: A Telugu actress took off her clothes in public at Telugu Film Chamber Of Commerce, she alleges that she has not been given a fair chance at work and that women are being exploited sexually by producers, members of Film Chamber.

