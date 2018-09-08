Telangana TS-SET exam results declared, check at telanganaset.org

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) result 2018 were declared on September 7. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can their results on TS-SET’s official website telanganaset.org. The TS-SET 2018 examination process was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The TS SET 2018 was conducted on July 15, 2018, from 10 AM to 1.15 PM across the Telangana state. This year, more than 50,000 candidates appeared for the exam at various test centres across the state. The TS-SET examination is conducted in General and 29 subjects. The examination consists of two papers where paper 1 is general in nature and paper 2 will test the candidate on the subject.

Steps to check TS-SET 2018 results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, telanganaset.org

Step 2: Click on the link for TS SET result

Step 3: Enter all the required information such as roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.