Telangana to witness extremely hot summer

Telangana: Telangana is expected to witness extreme heat this summer season as the local weather office has predicted that temperature could touch 46-47 degree Celsius. “North Telangana’s temperature is expected to touch 46-47 degree Celsius in the coming summer season,” India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad official Raja Rao told ANI.

He further said at 37 degrees, Hyderabad has already experienced its highest temperature so far this season. According to reports, India has witnessed up to 4,620 deaths due to the heat waves in the last four years, out of which 4,246 people died in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.