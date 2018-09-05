Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) to recruit 9355 Junior Panchayat Secretary; apply before September 11

Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) has released a recruitment notification, for junior Panchayat Secretary. So all the eligible and interested aspirants can apply for the post. Candidates who are willing to apply can visit the official website http://www.tspri.cgg.gov.in. The registration for the same will begin from September 3 and will continue till September 12. The last date to make fee payment is September 11.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 9355

Designation

Junior Panchayat Secretary

Education qualification required:

All the candidates interested in applying need to possess a bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline from a recognised university/institute.

Moreover, he/she must also possess the working knowledge of computers.

Age limit:

The applicant must be in the age group of 18 to 39 years. However, candidates from the reserved category will get age relaxation as per the government norms.

Here’s how to apply:

Go to the official website, tspri.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Enter all the required information

Complete the payment process and upload relevant documents

Click on submit.