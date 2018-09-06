Hyderabad: Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday described Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the “biggest buffoon” in the country.

“The whole country has seen how he went and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and winked,” KCR told a news conference.

When asked about Gandhi’s plans to extensively campaign in Telangana, the TRS chief said: “The more he comes, it will be easier for us (to win elections).” KCR said Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of the Congress Delhi empire and hence he was appealing to the people of Telangana not to become slaves to Delhi. “The decisions of Telangana should be taken in Telangana,” he said.