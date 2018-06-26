Telangana government mulling night safari park at Kothawalguda

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is mulling to develop a night safari park at Kothwalguda in 50 hectares on the city outskirts on the lines of the one in Singapore. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao yesterday held talks with Bernard Harrison, Principal partner, Creativity and Design, Bernand Harrison & Friends Ltd.and Alexandar Stingal, General Manager, Business Operation, Bernard Harrison & Friends Ltd, Singapore, for the proposed safari park, an official release said.

Bernard Harrison was associated with developing the night safari park in 40 hectares in Singapore, which has now become a world famous tourist attraction, it said. “Now Telangana government wants to develop a similar night safari park at Kothwalguda in 50 hectares,” the release said adding that the Minister wanted them to be associated with developing designs for this night safari park and make it a unique one in the country.

The proposed site is strategically located on the one side by Outer Ring Road andon the other by Himayathsagar. Rao said Hyderabad is developing rapidly and requires space for recreation and entertainment, adding this park would be ‘a jewel in the crown’ of Hyderabad. He said designs are already under preparation for Gandipet lake development and both these would add value to the city, which was going to become a holiday cum tourist destination in the country.

Later the representatives visited the site and expressed the satisfaction over it. Rama Rao wanted the concept and designs to be ready by September endand make it a more attractive, financially viable and affordable recreational project, the release said.