Telangana CM  plans to launch ‘federal front’ on April 27

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao plans to launch a “federal front” – a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative at the national level – on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s foundation day on April 27.

Rao over the weekend said he was keen to pro-actively engage himself in national politics to bring a “qualitative change”, and was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

“KCR (as the chief minister is popularly known in Telangana) is trying to launch the federal front on April 27, the party’s foundation day. He is trying to bring national leaders on that day,” a senior TRS leader told PTI.

The launch event would “most likely” take place here, he said.