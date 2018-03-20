Telangana CM KCR, Mamata Banerjee discuss a 3rd front

Kolkata: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon to discuss the formation of a federal front.

While KCR is keen on a broad platform of regional parties, minus the Congress and the BJP, Banerjee is playing her cards close to her chest. She does not want the nascent talks to get bogged down in the nitty-gritties.

But even as Mamata was guarded in her response, KCR was more forthcoming. He told reporters that the two leaders had come to an “understanding” that would be revealed later. Both KCR and Banerjee, however, later addressed the media and said in unison that the “country needs a change”.

The Telangana leader added, “Talks have just started and we will approach other parties to take them forward.” Banerjee concurred and added, “I don’t think one party should rule the country.”