Telangana cabinet dissolves Assembly; CM K Chandrashekar Rao rushes to meet Governor

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet met on Thursday afternoon and is understood to have taken a decision on recommending dissolution of the Assembly to pave the way for early elections. After the brief cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for Raj Bhavan to meet Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan to convey the cabinet decision.

The cabinet meet began at 1 p.m. at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence, and concluded in less than 30 minutes. The cabinet is believed to have passed a resolution recommending to Governor Narasimhan to dissolve the Assembly. Immediately after the cabinet meet, KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, left for Raj Bhavan to hand over the cabinet resolution.

KCR will later reach Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, to formally announce the cabinet decision at a news conference. He is also likely to announce the first list of TRS candidates. The Assembly term is till May 2019 and elections in normal course would be conducted along with the Lok Sabha polls.