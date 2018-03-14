Patna: With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) marking a clear lead in the by-elections for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanbad Assembly seat, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that results reflected that the jailed party chief Lalu Prasad’s influence still prevailed in Bihar.

“You have not captured ‘Lalu’ but an ideology. This very ideology will destroy your arrogance. We put forth our argument with utmost humility in the court. The affection from public has provided us with humility and strength; as for the rest, victory and loss are a part of democracy,” Yadav tweeted.

The tweet was directed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whom the RJD leader has accused of hatching a conspiracy against his father Lalu Prasad, when the latter was convicted in multiple fodder scams.

The results for the by-elections held for Araria Lok Sabha seat Assembly seats of Bhabua and Jehanabad will be declared today.

The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state’s Grand Alliance and joined the BJP.