Tejashwi ideal replacement for Nitish as Bihar CM: Manjhi

Patna : Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said Monday that if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opts to quit office, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav would be an ideal replacement.

“If Nitish Kumar gives up CM seat and joins ‘mahagathbandhan’, then I think Tejashwi Prasad ji will be our CM face for 2020 Bihar elections,” Manjhi told ANI.

In February, Manjhi left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for RJD-led grand alliance.

JDU and RJD fought in alliance with Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial face in the last assembly elections in Bihar, while Tejashwi was appointed as the deputy chief minister post the elections. The RJD has already announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face for Bihar Assembly polls in 2020.

Recently, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that the doors of the ‘(grand alliance) mahagathbandhan’ had been closed for Nitish Kumar.