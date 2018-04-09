Tej Pratap meets wife-to-be Aishwarya Rai at Patna airport; picture goes viral

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi’s son Tej Pratap is all set to tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai on May 12. Tej Partap himself broke the news that he has found the perfect match. After the news broke out, social media users started looking for Aishwarya Rai and Tej Pratap’s photos in a single frame but couldn’t find any. And now one picture of the duo in a single frame is going viral on social media.

According to Zee News, Tej Pratap was returning from Delhi after meeting his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is admitted in AIIMS and Aishwarya along with her family was going to Delhi for her wedding shopping. The duo met at the airport and sat in the VIP lounge of the Patna airport and clicked some pictures and talked to each other.

The engagement ceremony of the couple is scheduled on April 18 at Patna’s Maurya hotel while the wedding will take place on May 12 at Patna Veterinary College ground. Many VVIPs are expected to be present at the wedding from PM Modi to Bihar CM, many state and central ministers will also be invited.

Talking more about Aishwarya Rai she has completed her MBA from Amity University, her grand-father Daroga Rai was former Bihar CM and she is daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai who was former minister when RJD was in power. Aishwarya is from Chapra in Bihar and has a younger sister Ayushi Rai, who is an engineer. She also has a younger brother Apurva Rai, who is pursuing law.