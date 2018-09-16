Tech Mahindra fires employee involved in sexual discrimination

Information Technology giant Tech Mahindra encountered the country’s first-ever case dealing with workplace homophobia and discrimination after the landmark verdict of Supreme Court against section 377. An employee Richa Gautam, allegedly accused of discrimination against a gay man, was fired by the company.

A former employee of the company Gaurav Pramanik wrote a letter to the company where he alleged that an employee named Richa Gautam was involved in sexual discrimination with him in 2015. Pramanik recalled incidents when his diversity officer Gautam used to humiliate him over his sexual orientation.

Pramanik recalled of an incident when Gautam asked an officer who was weeping if he was gay, and exhibited Islamophobia calling Muslims a global pain. Pramanik also mentioned in the letter that he left the workplace due to the constant humiliation he faced.

After a thorough investigation on the matter, Tech Mahindra fired the concerned officer and informed about the news on Twitter.

Tech Mahindra announced on their Twitter account: @gauravpramanik, arising out of an investigation carried out in the matter, the concerned employee has been separated from the employment of the company with immediate effect. At Tech Mahindra, we believe in diversity & inclusion & condemn discrimination of any kind in the workplace.