TDP’s exit timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh, says Narasimha Rao

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the exit of TDP from the NDA was “inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre” and asserted that the latter’s exit is “a timely opportunity” for the saffron party to grow in Andhra Pradesh.

“TDP’s decision to quit was inevitable after its mischievous propaganda against the Centre,” BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said in a tweet. “People of Andhra Pradesh have now realised that the Telugu Desam Party is resorting to lies to cover up its inept and inert governance. Far from being a threat, TDP’s exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh,” Rao said.

The BJP leader’s remarks came soon after the TDP announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre’s refusal to award special status category to Andhra pradesh. The TDP on Friday also moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha.