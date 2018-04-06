TDP MPs occupy Rajya Sabha even after day’s adjournment

New Delhi : The irate Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, who had stormed the well demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday occupied the Rajya Sabha even after it were adjourned for the day at 2.35 pm.

The Parliament House security staff was perplexed as they had not vacated the hall till the evening to let them lock up and ready it for the next day’s sitting.

The Press gallery was locked up soon after the adjournment and so the media cannot keep track of the MPs on a sort of ‘dharna’ (sit-in) in the House.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could not entertain them in the House to force the government concede their “special status” demand he had canvassed as a BJP leader earlier, but he may play the host as a Telugu ‘Bidda’ for dinner to them if they do not end the occupation.

Meanwhile, the TDP MPs have secured an appointment on Friday with President Ramnath Kovind to urge him to advise the Modi government to declare Andhra Pradesh as a “special status” and grant central funds and central institutions in the state to overcome the disadvantages it suffered from the state’s bifurcation that shifted all development in the state to Telangana as the new state.