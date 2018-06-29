TDP MPs’ casual banter about ‘hunger-strike’ goes viral

AMARAVATI: A video showing a purported casual banter of a group of TDP MPs in New Delhi about ‘hunger-strike’ has gone viral on social media on Thursday.

The MPs were seen chatting, in a mocking tone, about hunger-strike with one of them suggesting that he could sit on fast for a week as I want to lose five kgs.

In the short video clip, ostensibly shot on a mobile phone, they were seen having tea in their party office and having the casual chat.

They were apparently discussing about the ongoing indefinite hunger-strike by party colleague C M Ramesh, MP, in Kadapa over the steel plant issue.