TDP calls BJP ‘Break Janta Promise’ party after ending alliance

Telugu Desam Party finally pulled out of the BJP led NDA government over the central government’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP has said it will move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in parliament. “We will give a serious no confidence motion in Parliament with at least 50 signatures as is mandated on Monday,” said TDP lawmaker Thota Narsimhan, reported NDTV.

Accusing the BJP of not keeping its promises, he added the BJP stands for “Break Janta Promise.” The decision to pull the plug on the alliance was taken during a tele-conference of TDP leaders with party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu this morning. The TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha, but its breaking away from the alliance won’t affect the government.

The TDP led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had last week pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. Union ministers P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y S Chowdary had quit on March 8 after a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Naidu has been furious with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh as promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014. Special status would mean a large infusion of central funds to help with the state government’s plans to develop its new capital Amravati.

The Centre had turned down Naidu’s demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh saying the nomenclature had been done away with, except for hill states and states in the Northeast. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised the requisite funds for Andhra Pradesh.