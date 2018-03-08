New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a day after the TDP chief decided to pull out of the NDA government at the Centre.

According to official sources, the two Union ministers from the TDP quota will meet the prime minister at 6 pm today.

In a late night development yesterday, the TDP had announced its decision to pull out its ministers from the NDA government.

The two TDP ministers in the Modi government are civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and minister of state for science and technology Y S Chowdary.