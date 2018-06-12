TBSE Class 10 Result 2018: Tripura board declares Class 10 results, check now at tripuraresults.nic.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared Class 10 results or Tripura Board Madhyamik result at 9.30 am. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official website tripuraresults.nic.in. Tripura Madhyamik students can also check results on third-party websites – examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Around 49,000 students appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted from March 6 till April 10.

Steps to check TBSE Class 10 Result 2018:

Step 1. Students may log on to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link showing results of class 10.

Step 3. After this, students are required to submit details that are asked.

Step 4. Now, students are needed click on the submit button

Step 5. After the result is shown on the screen, students can take out printouts for further purpose.