Taxi driver arrested in Goa for raping woman

Panaji: A 48-year-old taxi driver was arrested by Goa Police on Friday for allegedly raping a woman, police said. Police Inspector in-charge of Vasco police station Nolasco Raposo said the 20-year-old victim was on an evening walk late on Thursday near Goa’s Dabolim International Airport, when Ravichandra Bhat, the taxi driver, stopped alongside her, and offered her a lift.

“The victim claimed after she refused, Bhat forcefully pulled her into the car, took her to a deserted area and raped her,” the official said. An FIR was registered late on Thursday night under sections 365 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), the police officer said. The accused was arrested on Friday morning after a search operation. “He has been remanded to police custody for seven days,” police said.