Panaji: The in-camera trial in the rape case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal began today with a district court in North Goa recording the statement of the victim.

“The statement of the victim is being recorded before Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijaya Pol today,” Public Prosecutor Francis Tavora, who represents the state police, told PTI.

He said that the trial is being held in-camera with no access to media.

A junior colleague of Tejpal had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during the magazine’s THiNK fest event in 2013. In September last year, the district court had framed charges of rape and wrongful confinement against Tejpal.

Tejpal was charged under various IPC sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354- (A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier moved the high court seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

Tejpal was arrested by the Goa Crime Branch on November 30, 2013 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. He has been out on the bail since May 2014, when Supreme Court granted him the relief.