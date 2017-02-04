Tamil Nadu: Woman, parents kill self three days before engagement

Erode (TN): With just three days left for her engagement, a 31-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her aged parents, in their house here, owing to mental stress, police said today.

Krithiga, a private bank manager, her father Manoharan(60), and mother Radhamani(55) allegedly consumed poison on Thursday night in their house in Chinniampalayam village near here, they said.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the milk vendor knocked on the door of the house but did not get any response and later informed a relative of the victims.

Later, the relatives reached the spot and broke open the door and found the trio lying dead.

Three letters written by Manoharan were recovered from the scene.

In one of the letters, it has mentioned that due to some untold mental stress and confusion they were committing suicide.

It also stated that sufficient money was kept in a bag, which could be used for their funeral rites.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, police said.

Krithiga’s marriage was fixed a few days back with a Kerala based-boy and the engagement was scheduled to take place on Monday at Manoharan’s house for which invitations had been sent to all relatives, they added.