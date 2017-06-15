Tamil Nadu vet team with cows provided security in Gujarat

Chennai : Tamil Nadu officials who were attacked by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan are expected to reach here on Sunday along with the 50 cows they have bought for breeding, official sources said on Wednesday.

An Animal Husbandry Department official told IANS on the condition of anonymity that the officials and cows had reached Ahmedabad and would travel by road through Maharashtra as well as Karnataka to reach Tamil Nadu.

The Rajasthan Police escorted them till they crossed into Gujarat, where the Gujarat Police was providing them security, the official said.

He said the Tamil Nadu Police chief had written to his counterparts in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka to provide protection to the officials and the five trucks carrying the cows when they travel through their states.