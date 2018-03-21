Tamil Nadu: Sasikala reaches Thanjavur to perform husband’s last rites

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munerta Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala reached Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, the place where her husband Natarajan Maruthappa’s mortal remains have been kept for people to pay last respects.

The mortal remains of Maruthappa were brought to Thanjavur on Tuesday. He passed away at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failures at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai in the wee hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sasikala has been granted an emergency parole for 15-days to attend her husband’s last rites. Sasikala is serving a four-year imprisonment and lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.