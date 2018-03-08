Tamil Nadu: Protest erupts as pregnant woman dies after cop kicks the bike, policeman arrested

Tiruchirappalli: A Tamil Nadu Police officer has been arrested after he kicked a motorcycle on a busy road, forcing a pregnant woman who was riding pillion to fall and die, officials said on Thursday.

The four-month pregnant woman, identified as Usha, was killed after crashing on the road in this city on Wednesday, triggering huge protests. The officer was taken into custody later. The 30-year-old woman wore no helmet.

“It is a clear case of murder. The traffic police initially allowed us to go. But this official chased us and kicked the bike, resulting in my wife’s death,” her husband Raja, who was riding the bike without a helmet, told a television channel on Thursday.

Political leaders on Thursday demanded strong action against the erring Traffic Police Inspector, identified only as Kamaraj. Another man told the channel that Kamaraj should be booked for murder.

“When a police officer dies on duty, the government announces compensation. Similarly, Usha’s family should be given compensation as she was killed by a traffic inspector.”

On Wednesday, a huge crowd massed on the road after the incident, shouting slogans against the police. The protesters stoned several police vehicles. The police used batons to disperse the mob, injuring several people.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss demanded strong action against the police official. So did the Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. Kamaraj was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar told reporters that the incident was “unfortunate and the police officer has been taken into custody and a case has been registered”.