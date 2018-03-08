Thiruverumbur: A pregnant woman died after a police inspector allegedly kicked a two-wheeler while chasing the couple for a traffic violation on March 07 evening.

Both the deceased Usha and her husband Dharmaraj were natives of Sulamangalam in Thanjavur. They were on their way to Tiruchy when a police team conducting a routine vehicle check asked them to stop. As the bike rider, who was not wearing a helmet, did not stop, inspector Kamaraj gave them a chase on his bike. Dharmaraj tried to speed up but reportedly lost balance and the couple fell down. While Usha died on the spot, Dharmaraj sustained severe injuries. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot while the inspector fled the scene.

Some locals alleged the inspector kicked their bike, a charge denied by the police. However, higher officials said they would go through CCTV camera recordings in the area to ascertain the facts. Superintendent of Police P Cephas Kalyan later said the inspector has been arrested. Traffic on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway was affected for more than three hours.