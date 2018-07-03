Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami flags off over 500 new buses

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today flagged off over 500 buses for various divisions of the state transport undertakings, including luxury buses equipped with toilets. The Chief Minister flagged off 515 buses procured at an estimated Rs 134.53 crore here, an official release said.

The vehicles have been procured for the various transport divisions in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam and Tirunelveli among others, it said. Among the vehicles introduced for public use are luxury AC sleeper buses, and those fitted with toilets, it added.

The release further said the state government was operating about 21,700 buses through STUs daily, connecting both inter and intra – state destinations that benefit about 1.80 crore passengers.