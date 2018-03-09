Tamil Nadu BJP leader slaps and hits farmer’s leader for abusing her: Watch Video

Tamil Nadu BJP leader slapped and hit a farmer association’s leader for allegedly abusing him, a video is going viral on social media where the leader is slapping and hitting the farmer leader with her sandal. P Ayyakannu who became the face of the farmers protest in Delhi last year, was distributing pamphlets outside the Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tuticorin. The BJP leader Vellai Ammal stopped him and started hitting him and called him a fraud.

According to the woman the farmer leader was abusing her that is why she removed her sandal and started hitting him. However, the farmer’s leader has denied the allegations and said that the woman has no right to stop him from distributing pamphlets.

“I didn’t use the word (cuss words). We are organising a rally to protest against genetically-modified crops and raised our demand for inter-linking of rivers. But this woman stopped us from distributing pamphlets and argued with us,” Ayyakannu said to NDTV.

Tamil Nadu BJP president responded to it and said that farmer has violated the holiness of the temple and he shouldn’t have used cuss words inside the temple.