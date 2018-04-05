Tamil Nadu bandh: Protests over Cauvery Management Board bring life in state to a halt

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for yet another strike as the bandh called by opposition parties with support from farmers, traders, students, lawyers, film associations to press the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) has affected normal life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The bandh has hit public transport as buses were off roads and shops and hotels remained shut. Various opposition parties including principal opposition DMK has called for a bandh to resolve Cauvery water issue and are putting pressure on central government to address the concern of people of Tamil Nadu. The Centre had approached the Supreme court during at the end of March, seeking some clarification regarding the interpretation of its judgement.

Shops closed in Coimbatore after call by the opposition for shutdown

Chennai: DMK Working president MK Stalin at protest over #CauveryManagementBoard issue. Opposition has called a state wide bandh today. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Uw0l2mJrbW — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

DMK & other opposition demonstrate ‘road-roko’ protest, the parties have also called for a state-wide bandh over Cauvery Management Board issue. Heavy police force has been deployed in the state in case of emergency and also to control the situation.