Tamil Nadu: 9th class student commits suicide after being pulled up for prank holiday SMS
Madurai: A class nine student of a school here allegedly committed suicide Monday after being chided for a prank holiday SMS he had sent recently, police said. The boy hanged himself at his house, they added.
He had sent the message to students saying that it was a holiday for the city corporation-run school, believing which around 50 of classmates did not turn up, police said.
When the school authorities investigated the issue, it came to light that the boy had sent the message. The headmaster called the boy’s father and mother, a school teacher herself, and rebuked them for the boy’s behaviour. His classmates also chided him following which the dejected boy ended his life, police said.
JUST ARRIVED
- Police probe fraud of England tour cash at Sri Lanka Cricket
- Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 2 cut in tax on petrol, diesel
- Karnataka Crime: Man beheads wife in rage, carries severed head to police station 20 km away
- BJP tweets truth explaining hike in petroleum prices, Congress couldn’t help but retweet
- Karnataka floods: PM Narendra Modi to send central team to assess damage
EDITOR’S PICK
As expected, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has dissolved the State Assembly and gone for an early election.…
The biggest reason in favour of India Post Payments Bank is that it will save nearly three lakh postmen and…
Section 377 verdict: The battle has only begun
The Supreme Court judgement that has now decriminalised sexual acts between consenting adults of the same sex is being widely…
Although the government had no role in bringing the original petition by a Nagpur resident calling for an end to…
Opposition unity: To be or not to be
As the time of the next national extravaganza of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections draws closer, moves are under way…