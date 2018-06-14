Take up mining, law and order issues on priority: Shiv Sena to Goa CM

Panaji: The Shiv Sena in Goa today urged Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to take up the issues of mining crisis and the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state on priority after his return from the US. Parrikar, 62, is scheduled to return to Goa tonight after his three-month-long stay in the US, where he has gone to undergo treatment for his pancreatic ailment.

Parrikar will hold the state cabinet meeting tomorrow, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has said. “Sena is happy that chief minister has decided to hold a cabinet meeting tomorrow without wasting any time and take stock of the situation in the state,” Sena’s Goa spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said.

“During his absence, several issues were left pending. Now, Parrikar should take up the issue of mining on priority. Lakhs of people were left in the lurch due to closure of the industry,” she said. The Cabinet Advisory Committee or none of the BJP legislators could provide a solution to the problem, she said.

“Sena hopes that Parrikar would take all the stakeholders into confidence and come out with a solution so that the mining industry resumes operations post-monsoon,” Naik added. She also said that Parrikar should also give his immediate attention to law and order situation, which is “deteriorating” in the state. Naik also demanded that Parrikar should look into the power supply situation, which has “worsened”.