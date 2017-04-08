Taditional values, Yoga helpful in treating depression: Prez

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee said traditional Indian values and Yoga can become good mechanisms to support people suffering from mental health disorders and noted that social stigma attached to such conditions remains a “major” problem in India. On World Health Day, Mukherjee asked to focus on traditional support systems, social support systems and spiritual beliefs and practices in providing wellbeing to all.
