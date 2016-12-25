Swamy Takes A Dig At Rahul For Using Sahara Car

New Delhi : Senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy on Saturday taunted Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for dragging Sahara group’s name in his eagerness to attack Prime Minister Modi, forgetting that he had himself enjoyed the company’s hospitality in the 2014 elections.”Rahul used Sahara vehicle to file nomination papers in Amethi,” he tweeted, claiming how Rahul runs the risk of losing his credibility in trying to malign Narendra Modi using fake Sahara diaries already rejected by the Supreme Court.

Dr Swamy also posted a photograph of Rahul travelling in Sahara group’s Toyota Land Cruiser Suv (UP 32 DZ 7000) to file his nomination papers, pointing out that it was published in newspapers but no one notice that the Congress vice-president was using jailed Sahara chief’s luxury vehicle.